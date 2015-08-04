One-Day Cup: Derbyshire beat Leicestershire by six wickets

Wes Durston is averaging 50.16 in this year's One-Day Cup competition

Royal London One-Day Cup, 3aaa County Ground Leicestershire 156 (41 overs): N O'Brien 32; A Hughes 3-31 Derbyshire 159-4 (30.5 overs): Durston 80; Taylor 2-19 Derbyshire won by six wickets Match scorecard

Derbyshire skittled Leicestershire for 156 as they boosted their last-eight hopes with a six-wicket One-Day Cup win over their East Midlands rivals.

The visitors' innings lasted just 41 overs as a number of batsmen got starts but could not go on, with Niall O'Brien's 32 the top score.

All-rounder Alex Hughes starred with the ball, claiming 3-31.

Captain Wes Durston then struck 80 off 65 balls as Derbyshire eased to 159-4 with 19.1 overs to spare.

Despite a couple of rain delays in the hosts' chase, opener Durston took the attack to the bowlers as he smashed nine fours and two sixes.

Tillakaratne Dilshan, returning to the Derbyshire side after Sri Lanka's series with Pakistan, fell for a first-ball duck, but Shiv Thakor's unbeaten 27 saw his side to victory.

The win, Derbyshire's third out of six, means they move into the top four in Group A with two games to play.

Leicestershire are all but out of the competition having lost four of their five matches with one no result.