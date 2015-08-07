County Championship: Gurney puts Nottinghamshire on top

Harry Gurney has taken 33 County Championship wickets this season

LV= County Championship Division One, New Road (close, day one) Worcestershire 269: Gidman 71, Cox 56; Gurney 3-47, Hutton 3-58 Nottinghamshire 71-0: Alex Hales 38 not out Worcestershire 2 pts, Nottinghamshire 3 pts Match scorecard

Nottinghamshire's bowlers had the upper hand on day one despite a defiant knock from Worcestershire's stand-in skipper Alex Gidman.

Brett Hutton took two early wickets, and Harry Gurney struck in his first over as the hosts wobbled on 75-4.

Gidman, leading the side in place of the injured Daryl Mitchell, made 71, and Ben Cox stroked a fluent 56.

But Gurney (3-47) removed Cox and Saeed Ajmal to bowl out the hosts for 269 before Notts reached 71-0 at stumps.

Worcestershire won the toss and batted first at New Road, but soon lost Richard Oliver, caught behind by Chris Read off Hutton, for four.

Gurney trapped Brett D'Oliveira (18) and Joe Clarke was dismissed leg before to Hutton without scoring as the hosts stumbled to 60-3.

Tom Fell departed soon after lunch, also caught behind by Read for 44, but Gidman was Worcestershire's anchor.

He brought up his 50 off 89 balls before Imran Tahir, on his Championship debut for Notts, had him caught behind.

Ross Whiteley made 34, and Cox added a brisk 56 before he fell to a stunning one-handed catch by Steven Mullaney, as Worcestershire's batsmen failed to build on good starts.

In reply, Alex Hales (38 not out) survived two strong lbw appeals early on before he and Brendan Taylor (29 not out) guided the visitors to stumps without loss.