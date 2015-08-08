County Championship: Maxwell and Rashid tons give Yorks control

Glenn Maxwell hit his second century in five matches for Yorkshire

LV= County Championship Division One, Scarborough (close, day two) Yorkshire 162 & 420-9: Maxwell 140, Rashid 127, Rushworth 3-48 Durham 156: Pringle 40, Sidebottom 4-44, Patterson 3-16 Yorkshire lead by 426 runs Yorkshire 3 pts, Durham 3 pts Match scorecard

Glenn Maxwell and Adil Rashid hit centuries and put on a county record sixth-wicket partnership against Durham to put Yorkshire in control on day two.

Having resumed on 10-0, the hosts fell to 79-5 by lunch at Scarborough with Chris Rushworth, Graham Onions and Jamie Harrison causing problems.

After 25 wickets fell in the first four sessions, Maxwell hit 140 and Rashid made 127, in a stand worth 248.

Yorkshire closed on 420-9, with a substantial lead of 426.

The morning session saw Onions pick up his 500th first-class wicket as he first had Andy Hodd caught behind, before Yorkshire captain Andrew Gale gloved him to wicketkeeper Michael Richardson to reach the landmark.

Maxwell and Rashid hit 40 boundaries between them, with the Australian batsman reaching his ton off just 101 balls before Rashid followed suit soon after, hitting 19 fours en-route to his three figures from 125 deliveries.

The pair were both caught at deep extra cover by Graham Clark off Ryan Pringle and Rushworth respectively as cameos from Tim Bresnan (28) and Liam Plunkett (27) took Yorkshire past 400.