Marvan Atapattu resigns as Sri Lanka coach

Marvan Atapattu led Sri Lanka to a series win over England last summer

Sri Lanka head coach Marvan Atapattu has resigned after less than a year in charge following the team's home Test series defeat by India.

Former skipper Atapattu, 44, was appointed in October 2014 after six months as interim coach where he led Sri Lanka to a series win over England.

No reason was given for the change.

But a statement said Atapattu had served his time "with the same professionalism that was his hallmark as an international cricketer".

Sri Lanka are set to tour England in the summer of 2016, playing a three-Test series against Sri Lanka followed by five one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match.