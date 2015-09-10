County Championship: Solid Durham in control against Notts

Michael Richardson has a first-class best of 148

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day two, close) Nottinghamshire 204 & 138-4: Libby 34; Onions 3-32 Durham 372: Richardson 96 not out, Borthwick 63; Hutton 5-77 Nottinghamshire trail by 30 runs with six second-innings wickets remaining Notts 4 pts, Durham 7 pts Match scorecard

Durham put themselves in a strong position with a solid batting and bowling display against Nottinghamshire on day two at Trent Bridge.

Michael Richardson struck an unbeaten 96 as Durham moved from their overnight 174-2 to 372 all out - a lead of 168.

All-rounder Brett Hutton took career best figures of 5-77 as the visitors lost their last five wickets for 48.

But paceman Graham Onions took three wickets to limit the hosts' chances of a fightback as they closed on 138-4.

Earlier, Hutton restricted Durham from building a bigger total the seamer first removed Paul Collingwood for 40 before dismissing Ryan Pringle (19) and Jamie Harrison for nought.

Hutton finished the innings with the wickets of Chris Rushworth and Onions in the same over as wicketkeeper Richardson was left stranded four runs short of his century.

Following his first innings' 5-56, Onions clean bowled Steven Mullaney before removing Jake Libby (34) and Michael Lumb in the space of three balls as the hosts ended the day 30 runs behind.