County Championship: Leicestershire v Essex rained off

LV= County Championship Division Two, Grace Road (day one, close) Leicestershire v Essex No play possible because of rain

Leicestershire and Essex endured frustration at Grace Road with no play possible on day one of their Division Two Championship game.

Umpires Steve Garratt and Graham Lloyd abandoned play just before 15:00 BST.

Leicestershire are 38 points adrift at the foot of the table and need to win both remaining games to have a chance to avoid finishing bottom.

Essex, meanwhile, have all-rounder Graham Napier back in their squad following a calf strain.