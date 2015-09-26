Australia delay Bangladesh tour departure over 'security risk'

Australia's tour of Bangladesh is due to be their first Test series since the Ashes

Australia's departure for their tour of Bangladesh has been delayed because of "safety and security" concerns.

Australian government sources identified a "potential security risk to Australian interests" in Bangladesh, according to Cricket Australia.

The squad, scheduled to leave on 28 September, will await further advice, while Cricket Australia is working on a "revised security plan".

The two-Test series is set to begin in Chittagong on 9 October.

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said: "We want the tour to go ahead and are planning for that, but the safety and security of our players and support staff is our number-one priority and won't be compromised.

"We will wait to receive updated security information early in the week before confirming the team's travel arrangements."

Fifteen men have been named in the Australia squad, which is captained by Steve Smith and includes two uncapped players: Western Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft and Tasmania fast bowler Andrew Fekete.