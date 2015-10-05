Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Essex limited-overs captain Ryan ten Doeschate has played 260 Twenty20 games in his career

Essex limited-overs captain Ryan ten Doeschate has extended his contract at Chelmsford, keeping him with the county until the end of the 2017 season.

The 35-year-old, who first joined Essex in 2003, became white-ball captain at the start of the 2014 season.

"We've underachieved this year and we will be working harder to improve next year," he told the club's website. external-link

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Aron Nijjar, 21, has signed his first professional contract until 2017.

Former Netherlands international Ten Doeschate helped Essex reach the quarter-finals of the 2015 T20 Blast where they were defeated by Birmingham Bears.

They also missed out on promotion from Division Two of the County Championship, finishing third behind Surrey and Lancashire.

"Essex gave me my chance in county cricket and I want more than anything to keep repaying them for their faith with a trophy and promotion," Ten Doeschate added.

Academy graduate Nijjar made his first-class debut against Leicestershire in June and made nine appearances for Essex last term.

"I have been with the club since I was nine and I am excited about the opportunities still to come with this team," he said.