Mark Footitt: Surrey sign Derbyshire seam bowler

Surrey have signed left-arm seam bowler Mark Footitt from Derbyshire on a four-year deal.

The 29-year-old, who has taken 158 first-class wickets over the past two seasons, was included in England's squad for the fourth Ashes Test at Trent Bridge in August.

"We are delighted to have signed a bowler of the quality of Mark," Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart said.

"His talent with both a red and white ball will add so much to our attack."

Footitt took 76 wickets at an average of 23.63 in Division Two of the County Championship this summer, having finished 2014 as the leading wicket-taker in the country with 82 scalps.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for me," the former Nottinghamshire player told the Surrey website.

"Working with another strong coaching set-up at Surrey can only help to further my England ambitions, which were started during my time at Derbyshire"

Footitt was under contract at Derbyshire until the end of 2016 but rejected the offer of a new deal in August.

"We offered an improved contract to Mark which he turned down," Derbyshire chief executive Simon Storey told BBC Radio Derby.

"As soon as a player suggests he wants to look at options elsewhere, we felt it was something we should let him do.

"As part of the transaction with Surrey we have agreed a compensation package."