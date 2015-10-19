Peter Moores: Former England coach extends Nottinghamshire deal

Peter Moores helped Nottinghamshire to finish third in County Championship Division One last season

Former England head coach Peter Moores has extended his contract as a coaching consultant at Nottinghamshire for a further two years.

The 52-year-old was sacked by England in May after poor showings in the World Cup and the tour of the West Indies.

Moores, who has twice won the County Championship, started his current role with Nottinghamshire in June.

The club were last in Division One when Moores joined, but won 13 of 19 games in all competitions after his arrival.

"Bringing Peter to the Club, alongside the emergence of our young bowlers and Chris Read's return from injury, helped turn the second half of our season around," Notts director of cricket Mick Newell told the club website.

"With Peter very much enjoying being a part of things, we had the opportunity to make it more permanent, which is terrific for us."

Moores was first appointed England coach in 2007, but was dismissed in 2009 after a dispute with Kevin Pietersen.

He returned to the role in April 2014, but led England to a group-stage exit at the World Cup in March, before drawing a test series with the West Indies.

Moores has twice won the County Championship as a coach, with Sussex in 2003 and Lancashire in 2011.