Australia & South Africa in West Indies: ODI tri-series 2016

Tri-series

June

3 West Indies v South Africa, Guyana (d/n) West Indies won by four wickets Scorecard

5 West Indies v Australia, Guyana (d/n) Australia won by six wickets Scorecard

7 Australia v South Africa, Guyana (d/n) South Africa won by 47 runs Scorecard

11 Australia v South Africa, St Kitts (d/n) Australia won by 36 runs Scorecard

13 West Indies v Australia, St Kitts (d/n) West Indies won by four wickets Scorecard

15 West Indies v South Africa, St Kitts (d/n) South Africa won by 139 runs Scorecard

19 Australia v South Africa, Barbados (Kensington Oval) (d/n) No result Scorecard

21 West Indies v Australia, Barbados (Kensington Oval) (d/n) Australia won by six wickets Scorecard

24 West Indies v South Africa, Barbados (Kensington Oval) (d/n) West Indies won by 100 runs Scorecard

26 Final: Australia v West Indies, Barbados (Kensington Oval) (d/n) Australia won by 58 runs Scorecard

Warm-up games

May

25 Barbados Select XI beat West Indies by 50 runs, Barbados (Kensington Oval) - scorecard (external)

27 Barbados Select XI beat West Indies by four wickets, Barbados (Three W's Oval) - scorecard (external)

29 WICB President's XI tied with South Africa (D/L method), Trinidad - scorecard (external)

