Usman Khawaja: Australia batsman ruled out with hamstring injury

Khawaja is playing in his 11th Test match, having made his debut against England in January 2011

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja is set to miss two Test matches after injuring a hamstring during the second Test against New Zealand in Perth.

Khawaja returned to the Test side this month after an absence of more than two years and has scored centuries in the first two Tests against the Black Caps.

The 28-year-old will miss the series finale in Adelaide - the world's first day-night Test - on 27 November.

He is also set to miss the first Test against West Indies on 10 December.

Pakistan-born Khawaja pulled up while chasing the ball to the boundary on the second day of the Waca Test.

Australia physiotherapist David Beakley said: "Scans have indicated a moderate hamstring muscle strain which means it is likely he will be unavailable for the next two Test matches in Adelaide and Hobart."

The left-hander, who missed much of last summer with a knee injury, scored his maiden Test hundred with 174 in the victory in Brisbane and added 121 in the first innings in Perth.