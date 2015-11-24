ECB may scrap the toss in County Championship Division Two

The toss would remain in domestic one-day cricket

The toss could be scrapped in County Championship Division Two matches next season under proposals being considered by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The ECB's executive board will discuss the plan on Thursday after it was recommended by its cricket committee.

If it is approved a one-year trial will take place in 2016 to try to improve pitches and encourage spin bowlers.

The away team would choose whether to bat, bowl or still have a toss if the pitch condition was uncertain.

The toss will remain in County Championship Division One and domestic limited-overs cricket.

It was mentioned in the first recorded laws of cricket in 1744 when the team winning the flip of the coin would have the choice of which pitch to use as well as whether to bat or bowl first.

The ECB believes many matches in Division Two are decided by the toss because home teams are producing pitches to suit their bowlers.

However, no team in the County Championship has been deducted points for preparing a poor pitch since 2011.