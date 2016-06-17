Pakistan women in England 2016

June
|21 1st ODI, Leicester
|England won by seven wickets (game moved from 20 June because of rain)
|Match report. Scorecard
|22 2nd ODI, Worcester
|England won by 212 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|27 3rd ODI, Taunton
|England won by 202 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
All three ODIs are ICC Women's Championship fixtures which count towards qualification for the 2017 World Cup.
July
|3 1st Twenty20 international, Bristol
|England won by 68 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|5 2nd Twenty20 international, Southampton
|England won by 35 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|7 3rd Twenty20 international, Chelmsford (d/n)
|England won by 57 runs
|Match report. Scorecard