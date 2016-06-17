Pakistan women in England 2016

June

21 1st ODI, Leicester England won by seven wickets (game moved from 20 June because of rain) Match report. Scorecard

22 2nd ODI, Worcester England won by 212 runs Match report. Scorecard

27 3rd ODI, Taunton England won by 202 runs Match report. Scorecard

All three ODIs are ICC Women's Championship fixtures which count towards qualification for the 2017 World Cup.

July

3 1st Twenty20 international, Bristol England won by 68 runs Match report. Scorecard

5 2nd Twenty20 international, Southampton England won by 35 runs Match report. Scorecard