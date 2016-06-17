Pakistan women in England 2016

England with the one-day series trophy

June

21 1st ODI, Leicester
England won by seven wickets (game moved from 20 June because of rain)
Match report. Scorecard
22 2nd ODI, Worcester
England won by 212 runs
Match report. Scorecard
27 3rd ODI, Taunton
England won by 202 runs
Match report. Scorecard

All three ODIs are ICC Women's Championship fixtures which count towards qualification for the 2017 World Cup.

July

3 1st Twenty20 international, Bristol
England won by 68 runs
Match report. Scorecard
5 2nd Twenty20 international, Southampton
England won by 35 runs
Match report. Scorecard
7 3rd Twenty20 international, Chelmsford (d/n)
England won by 57 runs
Match report. Scorecard
England with the Twenty20 series trophy

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story