ICC Women's World Twenty20 2016 - results, reports and scorecards

All matches are day/night.
Final
April
|3 Australia v West Indies, Kolkata
|West Indies won by eight wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
Semi-finals
March
|30 England v Australia, Delhi
|Australia won by five runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Agnew column
|31 New Zealand v West Indies, Mumbai
|West Indies won by six runs
|Match report. Scorecard
Group stage
|Group A: Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland
|Group B: England, West Indies, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
|Group tables
|15 India v Bangladesh, Bangalore
|India won by 72 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|15 New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Delhi
|New Zealand won by seven wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|16 West Indies v Pakistan, Chennai
|West Indies won by four runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|17 England v Bangladesh, Bangalore
|England won by 36 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|18 New Zealand v Ireland, Mohali
|New Zealand won by 93 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|18 Australia v South Africa, Nagpur
|Australia won by six wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|19 India v Pakistan, Delhi
|Pakistan won by two runs (D/L method)
|Match report. Scorecard
|20 West Indies v Bangladesh, Chennai
|West Indies won by 49 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|20 Sri Lanka v Ireland, Mohali
|Sri Lanka won by 14 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|21 Australia v New Zealand, Nagpur
|New Zealand won by six wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|22 England v India, Dharamsala
|England won by two wickets
|Match report. Scorecard. Heather Knight column
|23 South Africa v Ireland, Chennai
|South Africa won by 67 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|24 England v West Indies, Dharamsala
|England won by one wicket
|Match report. Scorecard
|24 Australia v Sri Lanka, Delhi
|Australia won by nine wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|24 Pakistan v Bangladesh, Delhi
|Pakistan won by nine wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|26 Australia v Ireland, Delhi
|Australia won by seven wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|26 South Africa v New Zealand, Bangalore
|New Zealand won by seven wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|27 West Indies v India, Mohali
|West Indies won by three runs
|Scorecard
|27 England v Pakistan, Chennai
|England won by 68 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|28 South Africa v Sri Lanka, Bangalore
|Sri Lanka won by 10 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
Click here for a list of warm-up results and click here for squad lists.