The world's best cricket grounds? Castles, cows and carpets 2 Jan 2016 From the section Cricket

The inspiration for this picture gallery is Newlands in Cape Town, where England are playing South Africa in the second Test. Where else can you play cricket with Table Mountain and a brewery in the background? Hands up if you'd fancy a game of cricket here? Matt Barrett writes: "Kapi'olani Park, home of Honolulu Cricket Club, is a great ground suitable for cricket all 12 months of the year. And after the cricket Waikiki beach is only a few minutes walk away." Sounds brilliant. How about this for one of the most attractive grounds in world cricket? Colin Grant sent us this picture of the international cricket ground in Dharamsala, India, in the foothills of the Himalayas A little closer to home is Wormsley Cricket Club, which was the creation of US-born billionaire Sir Paul Getty. We're sure you'll agree it's one of the most beautiful English backdrops Steve W tweeted: "As far as picturesque cricket grounds go, you do not need to look any further than Audley End in Essex." Agree? We suspect there are plenty of balls which have been lost in that lake It must get pretty blustery at this cricket ground, which stands proudly at the top of the cliffs in Bude, Cornwall Imagine bowling 25 overs unchanged from that end! Mark Thomas emailed: "Maybe not the best, but one of the most amazing is Spout House CC in Bilsdale, N Yorks. Recreated from a farmer's field each year for the last 150 and with a slope so severe it makes Lord's look like a billiard table. Prince Harry was bowled by a 12 year-old there and WG Grace was out first ball to the local blacksmith. And it's achingly pretty too." The famous tree at Canterbury has made a captain's fielding positions during Kent matches slightly more complicated since 1847 Cricketers from Devon might recognise this ground in the Valley of the Rocks... Never mind the natural beauty of Cholmondeley Cricket Club in Cheshire... what about this for a forward defensive? Great stride. James Quinlan sent in this stunning image of Bamburgh Cricket Club in Northumberland. The hosts have made this ground their fortress in recent seasons... Like cricket and plane spotting? You really should get yourself to Queenstown in New Zealand... Surely even master blaster Chris Gayle would struggle to clear the skyscrapers dotted around Singapore Cricket Club? Portchester Castle in Hampshire takes some beating for scenery. Castle? Tick. Fort walls? Tick. The sea? Tick. Yachts? Tick. The Basin Reserve in Wellington is one of the more quaint Test grounds in international cricket. You'd get a decent view from the houses built on the hillside. "Rather nice." That's how Martin South describes Sedbergh School in Cumbria. It's hard to disagree Bhokraj Gurung is a huge fan of cricket, street-style, in Bandipur, Nepal A grand pavilion, immaculate outfield and a backdrop of rolling hills, Milton Abbey School ticks plenty of boxes Oliver Doward took this just outside Galle Stadium. Spot the real cow at cow corner Arundel Castle - so picturesque it could have come straight out of a fairytale Cricket, Swiss style. "It may be a bit cold but this is how we do it in St Moritz," says Josh Thompson A touring team takes on the locals in Chitral, northern Pakistan. Thanks to Iqbal for sending this in The prize for the most nostalgic suggestion goes to Gerard Ross: "Living room carpet in 1980, watched by a crowd of my dad." What better way to end the slideshow?