The world's best cricket grounds? Castles, cows and carpets

Cape Town
The inspiration for this picture gallery is Newlands in Cape Town, where England are playing South Africa in the second Test. Where else can you play cricket with Table Mountain and a brewery in the background?
Kapi'olani Park, Honolulu
Hands up if you'd fancy a game of cricket here? Matt Barrett writes: "Kapi'olani Park, home of Honolulu Cricket Club, is a great ground suitable for cricket all 12 months of the year. And after the cricket Waikiki beach is only a few minutes walk away." Sounds brilliant.
Dharamsala, India
How about this for one of the most attractive grounds in world cricket? Colin Grant sent us this picture of the international cricket ground in Dharamsala, India, in the foothills of the Himalayas
Wormsley Cricket Club
A little closer to home is Wormsley Cricket Club, which was the creation of US-born billionaire Sir Paul Getty. We're sure you'll agree it's one of the most beautiful English backdrops
Audley End, Essex
Steve W tweeted: "As far as picturesque cricket grounds go, you do not need to look any further than Audley End in Essex." Agree? We suspect there are plenty of balls which have been lost in that lake
Bude, Cornwall
It must get pretty blustery at this cricket ground, which stands proudly at the top of the cliffs in Bude, Cornwall
Spout House CC
Imagine bowling 25 overs unchanged from that end! Mark Thomas emailed: "Maybe not the best, but one of the most amazing is Spout House CC in Bilsdale, N Yorks. Recreated from a farmer’s field each year for the last 150 and with a slope so severe it makes Lord's look like a billiard table. Prince Harry was bowled by a 12 year-old there and WG Grace was out first ball to the local blacksmith. And it’s achingly pretty too."
Canterbury
The famous tree at Canterbury has made a captain's fielding positions during Kent matches slightly more complicated since 1847
Valley of the Rocks
Cricketers from Devon might recognise this ground in the Valley of the Rocks...
Cholmondeley Cricket Club
Never mind the natural beauty of Cholmondeley Cricket Club in Cheshire... what about this for a forward defensive? Great stride.
Bamburgh Cricket Club
James Quinlan sent in this stunning image of Bamburgh Cricket Club in Northumberland. The hosts have made this ground their fortress in recent seasons...
Queenstown
Like cricket and plane spotting? You really should get yourself to Queenstown in New Zealand...
Singapore Cricket Club
Surely even master blaster Chris Gayle would struggle to clear the skyscrapers dotted around Singapore Cricket Club?
Portchester Castle, Hampshire
Portchester Castle in Hampshire takes some beating for scenery. Castle? Tick. Fort walls? Tick. The sea? Tick. Yachts? Tick.
Basin Reserve, Wellington
The Basin Reserve in Wellington is one of the more quaint Test grounds in international cricket. You'd get a decent view from the houses built on the hillside.
Sedbergh School, Cumbria
"Rather nice." That's how Martin South describes Sedbergh School in Cumbria. It's hard to disagree
Bandipur in Nepal
Bhokraj Gurung is a huge fan of cricket, street-style, in Bandipur, Nepal
Milton Abbey School
A grand pavilion, immaculate outfield and a backdrop of rolling hills, Milton Abbey School ticks plenty of boxes
Children playing cricket in Galle
Oliver Doward took this just outside Galle Stadium. Spot the real cow at cow corner
Arundel Castle
Arundel Castle - so picturesque it could have come straight out of a fairytale
St Moritz
Cricket, Swiss style. "It may be a bit cold but this is how we do it in St Moritz," says Josh Thompson
Cricket match in Chitral
A touring team takes on the locals in Chitral, northern Pakistan. Thanks to Iqbal for sending this in
Test Match game
The prize for the most nostalgic suggestion goes to Gerard Ross: "Living room carpet in 1980, watched by a crowd of my dad." What better way to end the slideshow?

