India beat Australia by six wickets to avoid ODI whitewash

Manish Pandey reached his century from 80 balls on his fourth one-day international appearance

Fifth one-day international, Sydney Australia 330-7 (50 overs): Warner 122, M Marsh 102 not out India 331-4 (49.5 overs): Pandey 104 not out, R Sharma 99, Dhawan 78, Hastings 3-61 India won by six wickets Scorecard

Manish Pandey scored a maiden one-day international century as India beat Australia with a ball to spare to avoid a whitewash in the five-match series.

David Warner (122) and Mitchell Marsh (102 not out) helped Australia set a daunting total of 330-7 in Sydney.

But Pandey's 104 not out led the charge to guide the tourists to victory by six wickets with two balls to spare.

India opener Rohit Sharma had earlier scored 99 on his way to claiming man of the series.

Rohit hit 441 runs in the five matches at an average of 110, including two centuries.

Australia had looked likely to add to their 18 consecutive ODI victories on home soil with another impressive batting display.

Opener Warner smashed his 122 off 113 balls and Marsh claimed his first ODI century with 102 off just 84 balls.

The defeat ended Australia's 18-game one-day international winning streak at home

Once again in the series, India's bowlers struggled with only debutant Jaspit Bumrah giving some measure of control with figures of 2-40 off his 10 overs.

India got their reply off to a solid start with Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan (78) putting on 123.

Rohit was eventually caught behind by Matthew Wade off the bowling of John Hastings just one short of another century, but this time India avoided the batting collapse that had characterised the previous matches in the series.

Pandey, in only his fourth ODI, kept pace with the run chase and with support from skipper MS Dhoni (34) saw them home in a thrilling finish.