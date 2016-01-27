Mohammad Amir: New Zealand sorry over cash sound effect

Veteran stadium announcer Mark McLeod, who is contracted by New Zealand Cricket, played the sound on Friday

New Zealand have apologised after a stadium announcer played the sound of a cash register opening when Pakistan's Mohammad Amir ran in to bowl.

Amir, 23, received a five-year ban and served three months in prison for his part in a spot-fixing scam in 2010.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White described the incident as "inappropriate and disrespectful".

Playing the sound effect had "trivialised one of the biggest issues facing cricket", he added.

"I've contacted the Pakistan team management to apologise and to assure them there will be no repeat."

Veteran announcer Mark McLeod, who is contracted by New Zealand Cricket, played the sound during one of Amir's spells in a Twenty20 international at Wellington's Westpac Stadium on Friday.

Amir was convicted for delivering pre-arranged no balls at Lord's in a plot that also involved Mohammad Asif and captain Salman Butt.

He returned to the Pakistan national side for the first time since his ban in January and, in Friday's game, went wicketless as New Zealand won by 95 runs.

Reaction to his return has been mixed, with some spectators booing him.