Scotland lost their opening game in Hong Kong

Scotland's second one-day international with Hong Kong has been washed out.

Heavy rain at Mission Road caused the abandonment of the match, which will now be played on the reserve day of Friday.

Hosts Hong Kong won the opening game between the two sides on Tuesday by 109 runs.

It took Hong Kong to the top of the ICC World Cricket League Championship, ahead of Kenya and Netherlands, with the Scots in fourth.