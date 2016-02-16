Mark Pettini: Leicestershire one-day captain 'excited' by team

Mark Pettini socred 12 first-class centuries for Essex during his time with the club

Mark Pettini says he is 'excited' about Leicestershire's one-day potential after taking over the limited-over captaincy from Mark Cosgrove.

The 32-year-old joined the Division Two side from Essex in September 2015.

"We've got a team with great potential in one-day cricket and the four day stuff," he told BBC Radio Leicester.

"To see a team very keen to get two overseas T20 players in and spend money on that type of talent is a really good sign."

Pettini said Leicestershire's ambition was a key reason for his move to Grace Road.

The former Essex captain has been impressed by on and off-field investment by the club, including ground development work, backing for a pre-season tour abroad and player recruitment.

"I look at the side now and the balance of it is very good. It is a real cause for optimism," Pettini added.

"They have got a lot of the bases covered skill wise and, hopefully, that will show in results this year.

"With one-day cricket and in particular T20 cricket, if you can get on a roll and put in a good couple of performances early on it really can get you through to the latter stages."