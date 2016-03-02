Tom Taylor: Derbyshire pace bowler extends contract until 2017

Tom Taylor toured South Africa with the Potential England Performance Programme in the winter

Derbyshire fast bowler Tom Taylor has signed a one-year contract extension with the Division Two side.

Since making his first-class debut in 2014, the 21-year-old has claimed 43 wickets in 15 matches.

Taylor produced career-best figures of 6-61 in Derbyshire's Championship loss to Lancashire last April.

"Tom is an exciting talent who has already shown the ability to win games for Derbyshire," elite performance director Graeme Welch said.

"He now has a big summer ahead and we hope he can continue to contribute to winning games for the club."