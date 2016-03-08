Geoffrey Boycott: Yorkshire legend not backed - members' committee boss

Geoffrey Boycott was Yorkshire president between 2012 and 2014

Geoffrey Boycott is "out of touch" and his attempt to rejoin the Yorkshire board will not be backed by the members or committee, says members' committee chairman Stephen Mann.

Former Yorkshire and England opener Boycott is seeking election at the annual general meeting on 26 March.

The 75-year-old has described the current county champions' financial situation as a "recipe for disaster".

But Mann said the feedback suggested "members aren't in favour of Geoffrey".

Mann told the Yorkshire Post: "The general view is that what's happening isn't constructive, and that the club is doing well and needs support."

He continued: "There is a general view that Boycs is out of touch with what's happening, partly because he's away with his media commitments, and partly because he spends a lot of time in South Africa."

BBC Test Match Special pundit Boycott has insisted he only wants to help the county for whom he played from 1962-1986 and where he was club president for two years from 2012.

But despite recently posting a post-tax profit of £368,000 for 2015 - their first profit since 2009 - Yorkshire are still more than £20m in debt, and Boycott is concerned about the way the club is being run.

"I'm not trying to cause any problems, create any trouble," he told BBC Radio 5 live this month.

"The debt has gone from £5m in 2002 to £24m in 12 years. So the businessmen on the board haven't done a very good job, have they?

"We can't go on borrowing money - £24m is huge... that's a recipe for disaster."

Michael Vaughan (right) wants Boycott to stop causing trouble

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan has reiterated his concerns about Boycott returning, urging his fellow ex-Yorkshire batsman to spend more time on the golf course.

"I like it when he says he's not trying to cause any trouble," Vaughan said on Monday. "Well, he is. He's certainly done that.

"He's passionate, I love him to bits, but he's 75 years of age. Come on Geoffrey, go and have a game of golf!"

Vaughan added: "One thing's that sad at the club is that Geoffrey has nothing named after him at that ground.

"Dickie Bird has a clock named after him and Dickie was an umpire. Geoffrey should have a stand named after him - the members' stand should be named after Geoffrey Boycott, global ambassador, I don't see what he's going to do on the board that's going to improve that £24m debt."