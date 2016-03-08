World Cricket League Division Five: Fixtures unveiled for Jersey tournament

Guernsey beat Jersey for the first time in four years when the two sides last met in 2015

Jersey will face their biggest rivals Guernsey in the penultimate group game of World Cricket League Division Five.

The two Channel Island sides are in the six-team tournament being held in Jersey from 21-28 May.

Jersey begin their campaign against Oman at Grainville, while Guernsey take on Vanuatu at the FB Fields.

The Pacific island nation was promoted after Suriname withdrew over player eligibility issues during their Division Six win last year.

All six nations play in a round-robin format, with the top two winning promotion to World Cricket League Division Four and contesting the final.

The bottom two sides will be relegated to regional international cricket.

World Cricket League Division Five fixtures 21 May: Jersey v Oman (Grainville) Tanzania v Nigeria (Farmers Field); Guernsey v Vanuatu (FB Fields) 22 May: Jersey v Vanuatu (Grainville) Guernsey v Tanzania (Farmers Field) Nigeria v Oman (FB Fields) 24 May: Nigeria v Guernsey (Grainville) Vanuatu v Oman (Farmers Field) Jersey v Tanzania (FB Fields) 25 May: Oman v Tanzania (Grainville) Jersey v Guernsey (Farmers Field) Nigeria v Vanuatu (FB Fields) 27 May: Vanuatu v Tanzania (Grainville) Jersey v Nigeria (Farmers Field) Oman v Guernsey (FB Fields) 28 May: Final (Grainville) 3rd v 4th place play-off (Farmers Field) 5th v 6th place play-off (FB Fields)

