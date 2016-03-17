World Twenty20 2016: England ready for South Africa showdown

England's score of 182 against West Indies was the highest they have failed to defend in T20 internationals

ICC World Twenty20 Group 1: England v South Africa Venue: Mumbai Date: Friday 18 March Start time: 14:00 GMT Coverage: In-game highlights on BBC Sport website; ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, online & mobiles; live text commentary

England must end a run of limited-overs defeats by South Africa in their latest World Twenty20 game on Friday.

Having lost to West Indies on Wednesday, Eoin Morgan's side know that defeat would leave them on the brink of elimination from semi-final contention with two games still remaining.

The Proteas beat England in their last three one-day internationals and both T20 internationals in February.

But keeper Jos Buttler told BBC Sport: "I don't think that has any bearing."

The England vice-captain added: "There'll be no surprises, both sides have seen everything that the other's got.

"Conditions will be completely different from those we've been playing in, so it's pretty much a one-off game. If we lost those five games in South Africa and won this one, we'd probably take that."

It will be South Africa's first game of the tournament - while joining West Indies in winning their first game were Sri Lanka, who beat Afghanistan by six wickets on Thursday, leaving England bottom of Group 1 on net run-rate.

Super 10s Group 1 Played Won Lost NRR Pts West Indies 1 1 0 +0.97 2 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 +0.58 2 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 Afghanistan 1 0 1 -0.58 0 England 1 0 1 -0.97 0

Are England 'disappointingly unorthodox'?

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan criticised England for being "a bit predictable" after that West Indies defeat.

"This was a very English performance and it was disappointing to see a lack of unorthodoxy from a side who we hoped would show us something a little bit different from England teams of the past," he wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.

Vaughan also criticised England for only bowling his ex-Yorkshire team-mate Adil Rashid for two overs, called for paceman Liam Plunkett to replace left-arm seamer Reece Topley - and questioned why England had not followed other sides in opening the bowling with a spinner.

However, Buttler said: "If you look at the opening over, we got a wicket and probably had two close lbw shouts. Would that have happened if we'd opened with spin? Who knows.

"You've got to look at the ground and the conditions. When the ball's soaking wet and there's no turn, perhaps it's not a spinner's night.

"Sometimes English cricket is orthodox, that's the way everyone's brought up,

"That's always going to be the challenge for English teams, especially not playing in a variety of world tournaments or having that exposure, especially from a young age."

'England are obviously under pressure'

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is hoping to make the most of England's predicament.

"If we put England under pressure we're hoping they'll almost fall back on that mentality of losing games and not being confident," said Du Plessis.

"If we were in their shoes and we'd lost that first game we would feel pressure going into the second game knowing if we lose we'd possibly be out.

"They'll obviously be under pressure. As a team you definitely feel the heat in that moment. It's such a short tournament you have to hit the ground running."

What else is happening?

In Friday's earlier game, Australia meet New Zealand in Dharamsala - while in the women's tournament, Ireland begin their campaign, facing New Zealand in Mohali, and Australia start their title defence against South Africa in Nagpur.