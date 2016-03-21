Women's World Twenty20: NZ women thrash holders Australia

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: New Zealand thrash Australia

ICC Women's World Twenty20, Nagpur: Australia 103-8 (20 overs): Perry 42, Kasperek 3-13 New Zealand 104-4 (16.2 overs): Bates 34, Cheatle 1-11 New Zealand won by six wickets Scorecard

Defending champions Australia were soundly beaten by six wickets as New Zealand made it three wins out of three at the Women's World Twenty20.

Having opted to bat, Australia were reduced to 4-4 after four overs, Kiwi left-arm spinner Leigh Kasperek taking 3-2 in her first 12 deliveries.

All-rounder Ellyse Perry struck 42 from 48 balls as Australia mustered 103-8.

But Rachel Priest hit 34 from 27 balls and Susie Bates 23 as the Kiwis reached their target with 22 balls to spare.

"I am sure if we play the way we are, we can win it," said Bates. "If things go our way, we can win it. But we are not looking too far ahead."

Media playback is not supported on this device Australia lose four wickets for four runs

The Australians, winners of the last three tournaments, were also beaten by the Kiwis in their opening group match of the 2014 World T20, but this was only their fifth defeat in 22 matches in the history of the event.

Edinburgh-born Kasperek, who appeared for Scotland against Ireland in the 2007 European Championship aged 15, claimed wickets with consecutive deliveries in her first over, both hoicked to the leg-side ring.

Perry had struck the only six of the Australia innings but was given out lbw with the final ball of the 17th over, when replays suggested it was missing the leg-stump.

In reply both New Zealand openers hit sixes, Bates with a glorious drive over long-off, as they raced to 58 in the eighth over before both departed in the space of 10 balls.

New Zealand, runners-up in the first two Women's World T20s, have now won three of their four WT20 meetings with Australia and maintained their 100% record in this year's event, having also beaten Sri Lanka and Ireland.

With only the top two in the five-team groups progressing, Australia next play on Thursday in Delhi against Sri Lanka, who have also won one and lost one thus far.