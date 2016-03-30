World Twenty20 2016: West Indies v India is 'David and Goliath'

Chris Gayle (left) and Virat Kohli (right) go head-to-head in Thursday's semi-final

ICC World Twenty20 semi-final: India v West Indies Venue: Mumbai Date: Thursday, 31 March Time: 14:30 BST Coverage: In-play highlights on the BBC Sport website; ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app; live text commentary.

West Indies captain Darren Sammy says it will be a "David versus Goliath" match when his side take on India in Thursday's World Twenty20 semi-final.

Sammy claims West Indies will be taking on a whole nation in Mumbai (14:30 BST), but the spotlight may fall on two men - Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli.

Kohli scored 82 off 51 balls in India's six-wicket win over Australia, while Sammy's side slipped up to Afghanistan.

"It is going to be a hell of a game," said the 32-year-old.

"It is going to be 15 West Indian players versus thousands and how many billion here in India. It is a challenge we are ready to face.

"The guys who predict the results, I think they say it's 80-20 to India, so it feels like a David and Goliath - but people tend to forget that David won the fight. It is something similar to that."

And Sammy does not fear Kohli, adding: "Have you ever heard of Chris Gayle?"

Gayle is 36 and part of an ageing West Indies squad who hope to reach what could be their last World Twenty20 final.

"The next T20 World Cup is in four years," explained Sammy. "The 'World Universe Boss' [Gayle] will be 40.

"I will be 36, so yes, we really put our all into this tournament and the guys in the dressing room are aware of what's at stake.

"It is six steps to the cup. We have taken four, we had a little pothole in the road [against Afghanistan]. I think this year could be the year for the West Indies."

The numbers India West Indies 1 Head-to-head in World T20 2 1 World ranking 3 Winners (2007) Best performance Winners (2012) Virat Kohli - 184 runs Top scorer Andre Fletcher - 106 runs Hardik Pandya - five wickets Top wicket taker Andre Russell - seven wickets

'You have to get your 'A' game'

India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have managed just 88 runs between them in four matches, while Yuvraj Singh has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with an ankle injury.

Kohli has been key in guiding his country into the last four, following 55 against arch-rival Pakistan with that unbeaten knock in the must-win last group match against Australia.

Team director Ravi Shastri says India's top order has not performed well enough so far and maintains there can be no complacency, having opened the tournament with defeat against New Zealand.

"You need a performance in a big game. You have to get your 'A' game," said Shastri.

"West Indies are probably one of the most dangerous sides in this format - they have got explosive players and match winners.

"We know what we are up against, but we are up and ready as well."

Yuvraj has made 52 runs in four matches during this World Twenty20

Left-hander Yuvraj twisted his ankle during Sunday's win over Australia, and struggled to make 21 from 18 balls.

Manish Pandey, 26, has replaced him in the squad, while Ajinkya Rahane is also in contention for the semi-final XI.

India have fielded the same side in all four of their group matches, with right-handed batsman Rahane, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, left-arm spinner Pawan Negi and pace bowler Mohammad Shami the unused players in their 15-man squad.

"I still believe we have played to 70% of our ability in this tournament so there's 30% where we can improve," added Shastri.

"You can't depend on one or two players, you need six to seven players to step up. It has not happened really in this tournament, let's hope tomorrow it's a start."

Women's World Twenty20 semi-final

New Zealand and West Indies meet in the Women's World Twenty20 semi-final on Thursday, with the winner set to face Australia in Sunday's final in Kolkata.

New Zealand topped their group with four wins from four, while West Indies finished second to an England side that were beaten in Wednesday's other last-four encounter.

Follow the action from Mumbai with BBC Sport's live-text and in-play highlights.