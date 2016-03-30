Women's World Twenty20: England 'must get fitter'

England were knocked out by Australia for the third tournament running

England coach Mark Robinson says his side must improve their fitness after going out of the Women's World Twenty20 at the semi-final stage to Australia.

Australia reached 132-6 in Delhi amid a mixed England fielding performance, with Robinson's side falling five runs short with a reply of 127-7.

Robinson insists England must "toughen up", after suffering "stage fright" and being "out-run" by the holders.

"We're looking for players who can stand up and be counted," he said.

"We want players who can play under pressure and have that aerobic fitness necessary to do the job.

"That will be a necessity for any women's team I'm in charge of going forward."

Robinson felt England, who miss out on the final for the first time since 2010, could have added more "twos" had their running between the wickets been better.

"Athleticism is a gift, so there is not much we can do about that, but anaerobic fitness we can do something about and we will," added the former Sussex coach.

"For me it's quite simple, we've got to get fitter and toughen up a little bit."

Captain Charlotte Edwards became the top scorer in the tournament with 31 against Australia, and former England batter Ebony Rainford-Brent worries the 36-year-old is "carrying" the team.

"There is talk about when she will retire and if you take her runs out of this line-up, it is worrying," she told BBC Test Match Special.

Edwards, who agreed England did not hold their nerve, has been in the job for a decade, but has no desire to relinquish that role.

"Of course I want to continue captaining England, but if I'm not the right person then that's not going to be my decision," she added.

"I want to continue. I love what I do and I hope I can continue giving my all to this group. I feel like I'm playing as well as ever."

It is the third tournament in a row that England have been knocked out by Australia, who will chase a fourth straight title against New Zealand or West Indies on Sunday.