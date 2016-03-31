Mahela Jayawardene: Somerset sign Sri Lankan for T20 Blast

Mahela Jayawardene has played 149 Tests for Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has signed for Somerset.

The 38-year-old, who scored more than 12,000 runs in one-day internationals, will feature in 12 of the county's 14 T20 Blast group games this summer.

It means Somerset boast the World Twenty20's top two all-time run scorers in Jayawardene and Chris Gayle.

"When a player of his experience and class becomes available, you have to snap them up," said the club's director of cricket Matt Maynard.

"Mahela is a batsman of undoubted class who scores his runs all around the wicket.

"He is a true professional and will have a major influence both on and off the field for us."

Jayawardene, who has a Test high score of 374, has played in 55 international Twenty20 matches, scoring 1,493 runs.

He said: "The club has a tradition of successful overseas players and I will be doing my best to join that illustrious list."