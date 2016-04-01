Hamish Rutherford: Derbyshire appoint New Zealand international as vice-captain

Hamish Rutherford
Hamish Rutherford scored 677 runs at an average of over 40 for Derbyshire across all formats last season

Derbyshire have appointed New Zealand international Hamish Rutherford as their vice-captain for all formats.

The 26-year-old batsman will assist new County Championship skipper Billy Godleman and Wes Durston in both one-day formats.

Rutherford has played 16 Test matches - the last of which came in January 2015.

"Hamish is an experienced international who already has a great relationship with the lads," coach Graeme Welch told the club website.

