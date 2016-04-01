Northants sign Sri Lanka all-rounder Seekkuge Prasanna ahead of county season

Seekkuge Prasanna has taken 464 first-class wickets during his career at an average of 21.08.

Northants have signed Sri Lanka all-rounder Seekkuge Prasanna for this summer's T20 Blast.

The 30-year-old, who bowls leg-spin, will be available for the entire competition, and could play other forms of the game as well.

He toured England with Sri Lanka A in 2011 and dismissed Joe Root, Alex Hales and Ben Stokes when he took 6-23 against England Lions at Worcester.

Prasanna could make his debut against Leicestershire at Grace Road on 20 May.

"He's an exciting cricketer with plenty of experience and good stats, and having him for the whole T20 Blast campaign is obviously a big plus for us," said head coach David Ripley.

Prasanna has played one Test, 25 one-day internationals and six T20 matches for Sri Lanka.