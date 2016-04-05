James Anyon: Sussex bowler forced to retire because of knee injury

James Anyon took 50 Championship wickets at an average of 28.64 in 2013, his final full season with Sussex

Sussex bowler James Anyon has announced his retirement after failing to recover from a knee injury.

The 32-year-old former Warwickshire seamer's last first-team appearance for the Hove side came in June 2014.

The right-armer took 199 wickets at an average of 32.38 in 63 first-class appearances for Sussex.

"It's been a frustrating 18 months. On the advice of the club's medical staff, I have decided not to pursue my first-class cricketing career," he said.

Anyon joined Sussex ahead of the 2010 campaign and became a consistent performer for their Championship side.

He took 55 first-class wickets at an average of 32.45 in 2011 and a further 50 at 28.64 in 2013.

Anyon also made 1,086 first-class runs during his spell with Sussex.

"I'm very fortunate to have played my best cricket at Sussex," he added.

"I'd like to make a special thank you to the medical staff and the Professional Cricketers' Association for all their help over the past 12 months. I wish the club success going forward."