Charlotte Edwards named Southern Vipers skipper for Women's Super League

Charlotte Edwards top scored for England at the Women's World T20 in India with 202 runs

England captain Charlotte Edwards will skipper Southern Vipers in the inaugural Kia Super League.

Six teams will compete in the new Twenty20 competition, which runs 30 July to 14 August.

Eleven of 15 group matches will be played at first-class venues, including The Oval, Old Trafford and Headingley, with Finals Day on 21 August.

Wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor, who earned her 100th England cap in February, will captain Lancashire Thunder.

England won all four of their WWT20 group games

All-rounder Natalie Sciver, who took six wickets at the World Twenty20, and Heather Knight will lead Surrey Stars and Western Storm respectively.

"With three or four England players, plus three overseas players, per squad, the standard of the Super League is going to be very high; exactly what's needed to take our game forwards," said Edwards.

"I'm really excited and happy to be a Southern Viper. The Ageas Bowl is somewhere that I've always enjoyed playing and I have particularly fond memories of winning the Women's Ashes there in 2013.

"I've also done a lot of work in the area with the Hampshire Cricket Board and Chance to Shine, so it's somewhere that I already feel really at home."

A total of 19 centrally contracted players have been assigned to the six teams.

Broadcast deals for both television and radio are yet to be announced.

Following England's loss to Australia in the semi-finals of the Women's World Twenty20, head coach Mark Robinson criticised his team's fitness and it is hoped the introduction of the WCSL will help address that issue.

Team Players Lancashire Thunder Kate Cross, Sarah Taylor (captain), Danielle Wyatt Loughborough Lightning Georgia Elwiss, Rebecca Grundy, Amy Jones, Beth Langston* captain TBC Southern Vipers Charlotte Edwards (captain), Natasha Farrant, Lydia Greenway Surrey Stars Tammy Beaumont, Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver (captain) Western Storm Heather Knight (captain), Anya Shrubsole, Fran Wilson Yorkshire Diamonds Katherine Brunt, Jenny Gunn, Danielle Hazell, Lauren Winfield (captain)

* Langston is not centrally contracted but is still considered an England player.