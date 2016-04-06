Stuart Broad: Ben Stokes can be 'one of England's best ever'

Media playback is not supported on this device World Twenty20 heartache will strengthen Ben Stokes - Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad expects fellow all-rounder Ben Stokes to recover from his World Twenty20 devastation to become one of England's "best ever".

Stokes was hit for four consecutive sixes in the final overs as West Indies claimed a dramatic win in India.

"This will play a big part in making him a very strong character," said Broad. "You always learn more from making errors than from the good days.

"He's got every attribute to be one of the best cricketers England's had."

Broad has bounced back from adversity himself.

Now the world's top-ranked Test bowler, he was hit for six sixes in an over at the 2007 World T20.

"Most world-class athletes go through tough times and periods where they get it wrong," said Broad.

"Having had a tough period, he knows what that's like and he'll always be hungry to improve."

Broad was hit for six sixes by India's Yuvraj Singh

'Samuels' comments should stay on the field'

Marlon Samuels, whose 85 not out from 66 balls laid the foundation for Carlos Brathwaite's winning sixes in the final in Kolkata, criticised Stokes in Sunday's post-match news conference.

The West Indies batsman, who clashed with Stokes on England's 2014 tour of the Caribbean, was fined 30% of his match fee for "using abusive and offensive language" towards the England all-rounder.

"I'm a cricketer who has always tried to play on the edge, live on the edge, and I like to be in a competitive battle," said Broad.

"Ben Stokes is a cricketer like me. He likes to get in a battle, he likes to have a few words, as does Marlon Samuels.

"Once you cross that white line, you shake hands at the end, I think that's personally the end of it."

'Cricket is better off for Twenty20 razzmatazz'

Broad was left out of the squad for the World Twenty20 but harbours "huge ambitions" to play white-ball cricket, with an eye on the 50-over World Cup in England in 2019.

He admits feeling envious of the atmosphere his England team-mates experienced at the World T20 in India.

"It had razzmatazz, it was great fun, we were lucky that the players put on a show for us as fans," said the former England T20 captain.

"It was testament to the tournament that it had a final like it did. I can't think of a more exciting cricket final to watch, going down to the last over.

"It was probably the best-run tournament I've seen for Twenty20. I was heartbroken and gutted England didn't get over the line, but that's sport and cricket is a lot better off for having a lot of people watch that tournament."