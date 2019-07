Indian Premier League 2016: Results, summaries and table

From the section

The Indian Premier League returned for its ninth season on 9 April and finished on 29 May in the same stadium.

Here's how the tournament panned out.

Tournament top performers

Leading run-scorers: Kohli (973), Warner (848), De Villiers (687),

Most sixes: Kohli (38), De Villiers (37), Warner (31)

Highest score in an innings: De Villiers (129*) Kohli (113), Kohli (109)

Most wickets: B Kumar (23), Chahal (21), Watson (20)

England's representatives

Five current or former England players took part in this year's tournament:

Eoin Morgan played for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jos Buttler played with Mumbai Indians

Sam Billings played for Delhi Daredevils

Chris Jordan was part of Royal Challengers Bangalore's squad

Kevin Pietersen withdrew from Rising Pune Supergiants' squad through injury

29 May

Final

Royal Challengers Bangalore 200-7 (Gayle 76, Cutting 2-35) Sunrisers Hyderabad 208-7 (Warner 67, Jordan 3-45) Sunrisers Hyderabad won by eight runs Scorecard (external)

Results

27 Qualifier 2: Gujurat Lions 162-7 (Finch 50) v Sunrisers Hyderabad 163-6 (Warner* 93) Sunrisers Hyderabad won by four wickets Scorecard (external)

25 Eliminator: Sunrisers Hyderabad 162-8 (Singh 44, Yadav 3-35) v Kolkata Knight Riders 140-8 (Gambhir 28, Kumar 3-19) Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 22 runs Scorecard (external)

24 Qualifier 1: Gujurat Lions 158 (Smith 73, Watson 4-29) v Royal Challengers Bangalore 159-6 (de Villiers 79*, Khulkarni 4-14) Royal Challengers Bangalore won by four wickets Scorecard (external)

STANDINGS P W L T NR RR Pts Gujurat Lions 14 9 5 0 0 -0.374 18 Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 8 6 0 0 +0.932 16 Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 8 6 0 0 +0.245 16 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 8 6 0 0 +0.106 16 Mumbai Indians 14 7 7 0 0 -0.146 14 Delhi Daredevils 14 7 7 0 0 -0.155 14 Rising Pune Supergiants 14 5 9 0 0 +0.015 10 Kings XI Punjab 14 4 10 0 0 -0.646 8

April

Results

9 Mumbai Indians 121-8 (Harbhajan 45*, M Marsh 2-21) v Rising Pune Supergiants 126-1 (Rahane 66*) Rising Pune Supergiants won by nine wickets Scorecard (external)

10 Kolkata Knight Riders 99-1 (Gambir 38*, Uthappa 35) v Delhi Daredevils 98 (Russell 3-24) Kolkata Knight Riders won by nine wickets Scorecard (external)

11 Kings XI Punjab 161-6 (Vijay 42, Bravo 4-22) v Gujurat Lions 162-5 (Finch 74) Gujurat Lions won by five wickets Scorecard (external)

12 Royal Challengers Bangalore 227-4 (De Villiers 82, Kohli 75) v Sunrisers Hyderabad 182-6 (Warner 58) Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 45 runs Scorecard (external)

13 Kolkata Knight Riders 187-5 (Gambhir 64, Pandey 52) v Mumbai Indians 188-4 (Sharma 84*, Buttler 41*) Mumbai Indians won by six wickets Scorecard (external)

14 Gujurat Lions 164-3 (Finch 50, McCullum 49) v Rising Pune Supergiants 163-5 (Du Plessis 69) Gujurat Lions won by seven wickets Scorecard (external)

15 Delhi Daredevils 113-2 (De Kock 59*) v Kings XI Punjab 111-9 (Vohra 32, Mishra 4-11) Delhi Daredevils won by eight wickets Scorecard (external)

16 Sunrisers Hyderabad 142-7 (Morgan 51, Yadav 3-28) v Kolkata Knight Riders 146-2 (Gambhir 90*) Kolkata Knight Riders won by eight wickets Scorecard (external)

16 Mumbai Indians 143-8 (Patel 34, Tambe 2-12) v Gujurat Lions 147-7 (Finch 67*, McClenaghan 4-21) Gujurat Lions won by three wickets Scorecard (external)

17 Kings XI Punjab 153-4 (Vijay 53, Vohra 51) v Rising Pune Supergiants 152-7 (Du Plessis 67, Sharma 3-23) Kings XI Punjab won by six wickets Scorecard (external)

17 Royal Challengers Bangalore 191-5 (Kohli 79, De Villiers 55) v Delhi Daredevils 192-3 (De Kock 108, Nair 54*) Delhi Daredevils won by seven wickets Scorecard (external)

18 Sunrisers Hyderabad 145-3 (Warner 90*, Southee 3-24) v Mumbai Indians 142-6 (Rayudu 54, Pandya 49*, Sran 3-28) Sunrisers Hyderabad won by seven wickets Scorecard (external)

19 Kings XI Punjab 138-8 (Marsh 56*) v Kolkata Knight Riders 141-4 (Uthappa 53) Kolkata Knight Riders won by six wickets Scorecard (external)

20 Mumbai Indians 171-4 (Bumrah 3-31) v Royal Challengers Bangalore 170-7 (Sharma 62, Abdulla 3-40) Mumbai Indians won by six wickets Scorecard (external)

21 Gujurat Lions 135-8 (Raina 75) v Sunrisers Hyderabad 137-0 (Warner 74*, Kumar 4-29) Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 10 wickets Scorecard (external)

22 Rising Pune Supergiants 172-8 (Rahane 60, Richardson 3-13), Royal Challengers Bangalore 185-3 (Kohli 80, De Villiers 83, Perera 3-34) Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 13 runs Scorecard (external)

23 Delhi Daredevils 164-4 (Samson 60, Duminy 49*) Mumbai Indians 154-7 (Sharma 65, Mishra 2-24) Delhi Daredevils won by 10 runs Scorecard (external)

23 Sunrisers Hyderabad 146-5 (Warner 59, Dhawan 45) v Kings XI Punjab 143-6 (Marsh 40, Patel 36*) Sunrisers Hyderabad won by five wickets Scorecard (external)

24 Gujurat Lions 182-4 (Kohli 100*, Tambe 1-24) v Royal Challengers Bangalore 180-2 (Karthick 50*, Shamsi 1-21) Gujurat Lions won by six wickets Scorecard (external)

24 Rising Pune Supergiants 160-5 (Rahane 67) Kolkata Knight Riders 162-8 (Yadav 60, Bhatia 2-19) Kolkata Knight Riders won by two wickets Scorecard (external)

25 Kings XI Punjab (Maxwell 56, Bumrah 3-26) v Mumbai Indians 189-6 (Patel 81, M Sharma 3-38) Mumbai Indians won by 25 runs Scorecard (external)

26 Sunrisers Hyderabad 118-8 (Dhawan 56, Dinda 3-23) v Rising Pune Supergiants 94-3 (Smith 46*) Rising Pune Supergiants won by 34 runs (D/L method) Scorecard (external)

27 Delhi Daredevils 171-5 (Morris 82*, Kulkarni 3-19) v Gujurat Lions 172-6(McCullum 60, Tahir 3-24) Gujurat Lions won by one run Scorecard (external)

28 Mumbai Indians 178-4 (R. Sharma 68, Pollard 51*) v Kolkata Knight Riders 175-5 (Gambhir 59, Uthappa 36) Mumbai Indians won by six wickets Scorecard (external)

29 Rising Pune Supergiants 195-3 (S Smith 101, Rahane 53) v Gujurat Lions 196-7 (D Smith 63, McCullum 43) Gujurat Lions won by three wickets Scorecard (external)

30 Delhi Daredevils 188-8 (Nair 68, Russell 3-26) v Kolkata Knight Riders 159 (Utthapa 72, Z Khan 3-21) Delhi Daredevils won by 27 runs Scorecard (external)

30 Sunrisers Hyderabad 194-5 (Warner 92, Richardson 2-45) v Royal Challengers Bangalore 179-6 (Rahul 51, Nehhra 1-32) Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 15 runs Scorecard (external)

May

1 Gujurat Lions 131/9 (Faulkner 32, Patel 4-21) v Kings XI Punjab 154 (Vijay 55, Kaushik 3-20) Kings XI Punjab won by 23 runs Scorecard (external)

1 Rising Pune Supergiants 159-5 (Tiwary 57, Bumrah 3-29) v Mumbai Indians 161-2 (Sharma 85*, Ashwin 1-21) Mumbai Indians won by eight wickets Scorecard (external)

2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 185-7 (Rahul 52, Morkel 2-28) v Kolkata Knight Riders 189-5 (Pathan 80*, Chahal 2-27) Kolkata Knight Riders won by five wickets Scorecard (external)

3 Gujurat Lions 149-7 (Karthik 53, Nadeem 2-23) v Delhi Daredevils 150-2 (Pant 69, Kaushik 1-29) Delhi Daredevils won by eight wickets Scorecard (external)

4 Kolkata Knight Riders 164-3 (Uthappa 70, Russell 4-20) v Kings XI Punjab 157-9 (Maxwell 68) Kolkata Knight Riders win by seven runs Scorecard (external)

5 Delhi Daredevils 162-7 (Duminy 34, Bhatia 2-22) v Rising Pune Supergiants 166-3 (Rahane 63*, Tahir 2-26) Rising Pune Supergiants won by seven wickets Scorecard (external)

6 Sunrisers Hyderabad 129-5 (Dhawan 47*, Bravo 2-14) v Gujarat Lions 126-6 (Finch 51*, Mustafizur 2-17) Sunrisers Hyderabad won by five wickets Scorecard (external)

7 Rising Pune Supergiants 191-6 (Rahane 74, Tiwary 52, Watson 3-24) v Royal Challengers Bangalore 195-3 (Kohli 108*, Zampa 2-35) Royal Challengers Bangalore won by seven wickets Scorecard (external)

7 Kings XI Punjab 181-5 (Stoinis 52, Saha 52, Morris 2-30) v Delhi Daredevils 172-5 (De Kock 52, Stoinis 3-40) Kings XI Punjab won by nine runs Scorecard (external)

8 Mumbai Indians 92 (Singh 21*, Nehra 3-15) v Sunrisers Hyderabad 177-3 (Dhawan 82*, Singh 2-29) Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 85 runs Scorecard (external)

8 Kolkata Knight Riders 158-4 (Al-Hasan 66*, Kumar 2-19) v Gujurat Lions 164-5 (Karthik 51) Gujarat Lions won by five wickets Scorecard (external)

9 Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore Royal Challengers won by one run Scorecard (external)

10 Rising Pune Supergiants 133-8 (Bailey 34, Nehra 3-29) v Sunrisers Hyderabad 137-8 (Dhawan 33, 6-19) Sunrisers Hyderabad won by four runs Scorecard (external)

11 Royal Challengers Bangalore 151-4 (Rahul 68*, Southee 1-27) v Mumbai Indians 153-4 (Rayudu 44, Aaron 2-37) Mumbai Indians won by eight wickets Scorecard (external)

12 Sunrisers Hyderabad 146-8 (Warner 46, Mishra 2-19 v Delhi Daredevils 150-3 (de Kock 44, Henriques 2-19) Delhi Daredevils won by seven wickets Scorecard (external)

13 Mumbai Indians 124-9 (Pollard 27, Stoinis 4-15) v Kings XI Punjab 127-3 (Saha 56, McClenaghan 2-24) Kings XI Punjab won by seven wickets Scorecard (external)

14 Royal Challengers Bangalore 248-3 (de Villiers 129*, Kohli 109, Kumar, 2-45) v Gujurat Lions 104 (Finch 37, Jordan 4-11) Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 144 runs Scorecard (external)

14 Kolkata Knight Riders 66-2 (Bailey 33, Chawla 2-21) v Rising Pune Supergiants 106-6 (Pathan 37*, Ashwin 2-30) Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets (D/L method) Scorecard (external)

15 Kings XI Punjab 179-4 (Amla 96* Kumar 2-32) v Sunrisers Hyderabad 180-3 (Warner 52*) Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 7 wickets Scorecard (external)

15 Mumbai Indians 206-4 in 20.0 Overs (Krunal Pandya 86, Martin Guptill 48, Chris Morris 4-34) v Delhi Daredevils (Quinton de Kock 40, Jasprit Bumrah 3-13) Mumbai Indians won by 80 runs Scorecard (external)

16 Kolkata Knight Riders 183-5 (Gambhir 51, Aravind 2-41) v Royal Challengers Bangalore 186-1 (Kohli 75*, Narine 1-34) Royal Challengers Bangalore won by nine wickets Scorecard (external)

17 Rising Pune Supergiants 76-1 (Rahane 42*, Morris 1-12) v Delhi Daredevils 121-6 (Nair 41, Dinda 3-20) Rising Pune Supergiants won by 19 runs (D/L Method) Scorecard (external)

18 Royal Challengers Bangalore 211-3 (Kohli 113, Sharma 1-29) v Kings XI Punjab 120-9 (Saha 24, Chahal 4-25) Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 82 runs (D/L Method) Scorecard (external)

19 Gujurat Lions 125-4 (Raina 53*) v Kolkata Knight Riders 124-8 (Pathan 36, Smith 4-8) Gujurat Lions won by 6 wickets Scorecard (external)

20 Delhi Daredevils 161-4 (Nair 83*, Sran 2-34) v Sunrisers Hyderabad 158-7 (Warner 73, Brathwaite 2-27) Delhi Daredevils won by 6 wickets Scorecard (external)

21 Rising Pune Supergiants 173-6 (Dhoni 64*, Ashwin 4-34) v Kings XI Punjab 172-7 (Vijay 59, Singh 2-15) Rising Pune Supergiants won by 4 wickets Scorecard (external)

21 Gujurat Lions 173-4 (Raina 58, Bravo 2-22) v Mumbai Indians 172-8 (Rana 70, Kumar 2-17) Gujurat Lions won by 6 wickets Scorecard (external)

22 Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders won by 22 runs Scorecard (external)