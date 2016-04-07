Gareth Berg: Hampshire all-rounder requires surgery for knee injury

  • From the section Cricket
Hampshire all-rounder Gareth Berg
Gareth Berg joined Hampshire in February 2015 following his release by Middlesex

Hampshire all-rounder Gareth Berg will have surgery on a knee injury on Thursday and is likely to be out until the middle of the season.

The 35-year-old suffered the injury playing in a pre-season game against Nottinghamshire in Barbados in March.

Berg has scored 672 runs and taken 42 wickets in first-class cricket since joining the club in February 2015.

Hampshire start the new County Championship Division One season against Warwickshire on Sunday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story