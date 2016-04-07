Chris Rushworth: Durham seamer extends contract to 2019

Chris Rushworth took 90 wickets in the 2015 season

Seamer Chris Rushworth has signed a two-year extension to his Durham contract that will now expire in 2019.

The 29-year-old took 90 wickets last season to win the Professional Cricketers Association player of the year award for 2015.

Sunderland-born Rushworth made his debut in 2004 and achieved a Championship title in 2013 with Durham, as well as One-Day Cup success in 2014.

"It shows that the hard work paid off," Rushworth said of the new deal.

"Although last year will be hard to top, I'll keep aiming higher."