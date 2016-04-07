Billy Root: Is Joe about to get some England sibling rivalry?

Billy Root (left) was 12th man for England in the rirst Test against New Zealand in 2013 when older brother Joe was in the team

Living in the sizeable shadow of the "most complete batsman" England has ever produced can't be easy, but 23-year-old Billy Root seems to making a good fist of it.

Billy's older brother Joe, 25, has become England's main man in the international set-up in all formats for the past couple of years, playing a vital role in both the Ashes glory of 2015 and the run to the World Twenty20 Cup final earlier this month.

But Billy, who plays for Nottinghamshire, appears to be showing signs he has some of his brother's quality too, hitting his maiden first-class century for Leeds Bradford MCCU in their drawn match against Sussex.

Root junior scored 133 from 214 balls in the three-day game, with one six and 11 fours.

There's still some way to go to catch up with his big brother.

Follow that...

Root has amassed 3,406 runs in 72 Test innings for England, at an average of 54.93. He has a best of 200 not out and has hit nine centuries and 19 half centuries.

In one-day internationals, he has scored eight centuries and 12 half centuries in 64 innings at a strike rate of 84.46 per 100 balls - his total of 2,572 runs have come at an average of 44.34.

He is yet to score a century in T20 cricket, but has scored 594 runs in 18 innings, at an average of 39.60, with a highest score of 90 not out. Crucially, he scores at a strike rate of 138.78.