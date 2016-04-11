Reece Topley: Hampshire and England bowler fractures right hand

Reece Topley was making his Hampshire debut when he was struck on his right hand

England seam bowler Reece Topley will see a specialist after fracturing his right hand during his Hampshire debut.

The 22-year-old, who moved to the south coast county from Essex during the winter, sustained the injury while batting against Warwickshire on Sunday.

"I was hit on the back of the hand and an X-ray this morning has revealed at least one fracture," he said.

Topley scored a first-class career best of 15 before he was dismissed by fellow England bowler Chris Woakes.

"There's one fracture there just below the knuckles and possibly another," Topley added.

"I'm going to see a specialist later. It's frustrating it came while batting, but that's one of the risks when you play cricket."

Hampshire director of cricket Giles White said the full extent of Topley's injury will not be known until Tuesday.

"It's disappointing for Reece and everyone here at Hampshire," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"To lose him at such an early part of the season without seeing a ball in his hand is exceptionally disappointing, but that is the nature of the game."

White confirmed Topley is unlikely to bowl in the game against Warwickshire at The Ageas Bowl, which saw no play on Monday because of rain.

He will also miss next week's County Championship fixture against Yorkshire at Headingley.