Guernsey boss Ashley Wright picks first squad for World Cricket League

Ashley Wright's side will face Vanuatu, Tanzania, Nigeria, Jersey and Oman in Division Five

Guernsey boss Ashley Wright has picked his first squad ahead of the World Cricket League, including a first call-up for Andy Hutchinson in six years.

GH Smit also makes a return after a three-year exile, as the Channel Islanders prepare for the Division Five tournament in Jersey next month.

Josh Butler, Luke Nussbaumer and Tom Kirk make a first 50-over senior squad.

"We have a young and exciting team with a number of game-changers and match-winners," said Wright.

"We know there will be pressure moments and that we'll get tested, but that's when you learn about people in sport.

"This will be the toughest cricket that this group has faced but I truly believe that if we play well we can challenge for promotion."

Tom Kimber also comes back to the squad after missing out in Division Six last year, when Guernsey gained promotion.

The Channel Islanders have warm-up games in Sussex later this month before travelling to Jersey on 19 May.

Guernsey squad: Jamie Nussbaumer (capt), Ben Ferbrache, David Hooper, Matt Stokes, Oliver Newey, Tom Kimber, Oliver Nightingale, Max Ellis, Jason Martin, GH Smit, Josh Butler, Tom Kirk, Luke Nussbaumer, Andrew Hutchinson.