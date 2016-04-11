Zafar Ansari: All-rounder set for Surrey comeback after thumb injury

Zafar Ansari has made one appearance for England, in a one day international against Ireland last May

Surrey all-rounder Zafar Ansari will begin his comeback from a hand injury for the club's second XI on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old dislocated his thumb against Lancashire in September, just hours after he had received his first Test call-up for England.

Left-arm spinner Ansari required surgery and also missed England Lions' winter tour.

He is set to play against Sussex's second team in a two-day match later this week.

Ansari has made one appearance for England, which came in the rain-affected one-day international against Ireland last May.

He scored 771 Championship runs at an average of 36.71 last season, and took 44 wickets at 30.97 as Surrey won the Division Two title.