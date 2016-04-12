Billy Godleman: Derbyshire captain to miss start of season with fractured thumb
- From the section Cricket
Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman will miss the start of the season after fracturing his left thumb in training.
The 27-year-old, who has only just been appointed County Championship skipper, was injured on Sunday and is expected to be out for about three weeks.
Elite performance director Graeme Welch said: "It's not ideal, but thankfully it's not a bad break.
"Billy is actually quite optimistic. He's a hard man who will be wanting to get out there as soon as he can."
Derbyshire play their opening Championship game on Sunday when they face Gloucestershire in Bristol.