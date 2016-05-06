Shropshire v Worcestershire: Old Salopians to return to face former county

Worcestershire won by four wickets on their last visit to Shifnal in 2013

Worcestershire could have four former Shropshire players in their ranks for next Friday's Twenty20 friendly against their old county at Shifnal.

Worcestershire vice-captain Joe Leach, England Lions batsman Joe Clarke and seamers Ed Barnard and Jack Shantry are all expected to play at Priorslee Road.

Leach will be up against his younger brother Steve, who is in his first season as captain of Shropshire.

Worcestershire will use the game as a warm-up for this year's T20 Blast.

The first of their North/Midlands 14-match qualifying group games is scheduled for the following Friday at home to Durham (Friday, 20 May, 17:30 BST).

The 20-overs-per-side friendly (Friday, 13 May, 17:00 BST) will be Worcestershire's second visit to Priorslee Road, having also previously played games at Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury and Wellington.

Steve Leach has faced Worcestershire once already this season, for Oxford MCCU in The Parks in April, when he was twice out cheaply, caught by Clarke for six in the first innings, before making 11 in the second when he became one of two victims for his big brother Joe, caught at first slip.

There could also be a reunion for Shropshire's Richard Oliver who, if he plays, will be up against Worcestershire for the first time after leaving New Road at the end of last season.

Shropshire in the Knockout Trophy

After Shropshire have got to grips with their old boys from Worcestershire, they then face their third Unicorns Trophy group game against Cheshire at Oswestry on Sunday week.

After losing to Herefordshire in their opening match, Steve Leach's side found form at a wet Abergavenny last Sunday when they beat Wales by 200 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method.

In a rain-reduced 33-over match, Richard Oliver made 80 and Omar Ali, brother of England all-rounder Moeen, and Ross Aucott both made 50s as Shropshire totalled 287-4.

Winter signings Alex Wyatt and David Wainwright then took wickets each to reduce Wales to 87-4 before bad light ended play.