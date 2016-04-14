Reece Topley: Hampshire bowler ruled out for up to two months

Reece Topley made a first-class career best of 15 as he sustained the hand injury

Hampshire and England seam bowler Reece Topley could be out for up to eight weeks after fracturing his right hand.

Topley, 22, sustained the injury while batting on his Hampshire debut against Warwickshire on Sunday.

The left-armer saw a specialist on Tuesday after x-rays revealed at least one break below the knuckles.

"It's a little unknown still," Hampshire director of cricket Giles White told BBC Radio Solent. "In a week's time we'll see how it's healed."

Topley, who moved to Hampshire from Essex in the winter, has made 10 one-day international and six T20 appearances for England.

"Once we know the full extent, that will shape his recovery," he added. "It's one of those things that happens.

"Reece is bitterly disappointed as are we, but that's the game. We've just got to take the consequences and make sure we get it right for when he returns."

Hampshire survived being without Topley's batting and bowling for the remainder of their opening County Championship Division One match against Warwickshire.

A second-innings half-century from all-rounder Liam Dawson secured a draw in the rain-affected match at The Ageas Bowl.