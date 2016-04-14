WCSL: Meg Lanning, Suzie Bates and Stafanie Taylor lead overseas signings
Meg Lanning, Suzie Bates and Stafanie Taylor are among the overseas signings who will play in the inaugural Women's Cricket Super League this summer.
Australia captain Lanning, 24, will join Surrey Stars, while New Zealand skipper Bates, 28, will line up for the Southern Vipers.
West Indies World Twenty20-winning captain Taylor, 24, will be part of the Western Storm squad.
The six-team competition runs from 30 July to 14 August.
The 19 centrally contracted England players were assigned to the six teams earlier this month, with England captain Charlotte Edwards playing at Southern Vipers.
Eleven of 15 group matches will be played at first-class venues, including The Oval, Old Trafford and Headingley, with Finals Day on 21 August.
|Team
|Players
|Lancashire Thunder
|Deandra Dottin (WI), Sarah Coyte (Aus)
|Loughborough Lightning
|Sophie Devine (NZ), Ellyse Perry (Aus), Dane van Nierkerk (SA)
|Southern Vipers
|Suzie Bates (NZ), Sara McGlashan (NZ), Megan Schutt (Aus)
|Surrey Stars
|Meg Lanning (Aus), Rene Farrell (Aus), Marizanne Kapp (SA)
|Western Storm
|Stafanie Taylor (WI), Rachel Priest (NZ), Lizelle Lee (SA)
|Yorkshire Diamonds
|Shabnim Ismail (SA), Beth Mooney (Aus), Alex Blackwell (Aus)