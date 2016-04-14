WCSL: Meg Lanning, Suzie Bates and Stafanie Taylor lead overseas signings

Meg Lanning, Suzie Bates and Stafanie Taylor
Meg Lanning, Suzie Bates and Stafanie Taylor led their countries at the recent World Twenty20 tournament in India

Meg Lanning, Suzie Bates and Stafanie Taylor are among the overseas signings who will play in the inaugural Women's Cricket Super League this summer.

Australia captain Lanning, 24, will join Surrey Stars, while New Zealand skipper Bates, 28, will line up for the Southern Vipers.

West Indies World Twenty20-winning captain Taylor, 24, will be part of the Western Storm squad.

The six-team competition runs from 30 July to 14 August.

The 19 centrally contracted England players were assigned to the six teams earlier this month, with England captain Charlotte Edwards playing at Southern Vipers.

Eleven of 15 group matches will be played at first-class venues, including The Oval, Old Trafford and Headingley, with Finals Day on 21 August.

TeamPlayers
Lancashire ThunderDeandra Dottin (WI), Sarah Coyte (Aus)
Loughborough LightningSophie Devine (NZ), Ellyse Perry (Aus), Dane van Nierkerk (SA)
Southern VipersSuzie Bates (NZ), Sara McGlashan (NZ), Megan Schutt (Aus)
Surrey StarsMeg Lanning (Aus), Rene Farrell (Aus), Marizanne Kapp (SA)
Western StormStafanie Taylor (WI), Rachel Priest (NZ), Lizelle Lee (SA)
Yorkshire DiamondsShabnim Ismail (SA), Beth Mooney (Aus), Alex Blackwell (Aus)

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC