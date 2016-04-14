Ian Bell: Warwickshire captain "not thinking about England"

Ian Bell's 174 against Hampshire was the 51st first-class century of his career

Captain Ian Bell says he is thinking "one hundred and 10 per cent" about Warwickshire and not worrying over any potential return to the England set-up.

The 34-year-old batsmen nudged the national selectors by scoring 174 in the drawn opening Championship game of the season against Hampshire.

Despite such a fine knock, Bell says he is not trying to prove a point.

"No, not at all. For me, it doesn't do me any good thinking about England," he told BBC WM.

Bell was dropped from the England squad ahead of the winter tour to South Africa and, although he retains a desire to add to his 118 Test caps, he insists he is channelling all his energy into the start of the summer at Edgbaston.

"My everything at the moment - one hundred and 10 per cent - is thinking about Warwickshire, winning games of cricket and contributing to the team," he added.

"I got a hundred and Keith Barker took a six-for and we need to keep dovetailing.

"It won't be me every week. It's going to be Jonathan Trott, Sam Hain or Varun Chopra - and the same with the ball. It's set the standard for the season nicely."

Warwickshire travel to Lord's for their next fixture against Middlesex, starting on Sunday.

England will begin the first Test series of the summer against Sri Lanka at Headingley on 19 May.