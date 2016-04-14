Glamorgan: Bowler Ruaidhri Smith signs contract until 2019
Glamorgan seam bowler Ruaidhri Smith has signed a contract extension which keeps him at the club until 2019.
Glasgow-born Smith, 21, is a product of the Welsh development system and finishes a degree at Bristol University in 2016.
He has played 14 first-class matches, but missed much of the 2015 season because of injury and university studies.
Smith has also represented his native Scotland.
He told the club's website: "I've grown up supporting Glamorgan, so to sign a new long-term contract at the club is really pleasing for me.
"There's a few of us coming up through the age groups, such as Andrew Salter and David Lloyd, and hopefully we can make an impression in the first team."
Smith has a highest first-class score of 57 not out, and best bowling figures of 3-23.
Glamorgan chief executive and director of cricket Hugh Morris said: "Ruaidhri is a very talented young bowler who has shown real potential since coming into the first team squad."
Earlier this week, spinner Andrew Salter also signed a three-year contract extension, while experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mark Wallace agreed a deal for a further year.