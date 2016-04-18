England: Mark Wood likely to be out another two months because of ankle surgery

England bowler Wood took his best Test figures of 3-39 against Pakistan in Dubai last year

England fast bowler Mark Wood requires a second operation on his injured ankle but may still return to play Test cricket this summer.

Wood, 26, first had surgery on the ankle after leaving England's winter tour of the United Arab Emirates early.

He pulled out of an intended comeback with Durham's second XI this week.

Specialists have since said a second operation is required, and a likely two-month absence would rule him out of the May and June Tests with Sri Lanka.

Wood marked his maiden international summer last year by helping England regain the Ashes at home.

He has eight Test caps to date as well as a further eight in limited-overs matches.