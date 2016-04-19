Dale Benkenstein says Hampshire need to utilise loan market

Dale Benkenstein left Durham for Hampshire in 2014

Hampshire coach Dale Benkenstein says the county will use the loan market to find cover for injured bowlers Reece Topley, Liam Dawson and Chris Wood.

Benkenstein's side were dominated by Yorkshire on day two of their County Championship match on Monday.

"It doesn't help when you're up against it before the game even starts," Benkenstein told BBC Radio Solent.

"We have to (think about loans). We need to get our heads down and we are already discussing some options."

Yorkshire's England batsman Jonny Bairstow made a double ton as the hosts declared on an emphatic 593-9 on Monday.

But Hampshire's bowling attack was without Dawson, who has an abdominal strain, Wood, who has a knee problem, and Topley, who fractured his hand on his debut.

"I can't really accept what we dished up with the ball," Benkenstein added.

"That performance out there in the field is not good enough. We have also learnt that we don't have time in this competition.

"We can't expect a miracle like we did last year in the last four games. The signings that we made were exactly for that reason."