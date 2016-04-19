Graeme Van Buuren: Gloucestershire sign all-rounder

The Bristol County Ground is home to Gloucestershire county cricket club

Gloucestershire have signed South African all-rounder Graeme van Buuren on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old, born in Pretoria, has a first-class batting average of 50.67 from 79 first-class innings.

The former South Africa Under-19 international has also taken 21 wickets in 38 Twenty20 matches and has played for the Northerns and the Titans.

"I'm excited to be here. It's an opportunity of a lifetime," he told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"I qualify to play as a local now. My wife is British - that's the route I can qualify to play for the county team.

"Hopefully if I have a good season I can maybe push to play for England."

Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson told the club website: "It is brilliant to have Graeme join our squad for the next couple of seasons.

"He has a proven track record and will add to the competition for places."