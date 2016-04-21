James Vince: Hampshire captain not feeling pressure of possible England Test chance

James Vince was appointed Hampshire captain midway through last season

Hampshire captain James Vince says he does not feel under any pressure to score big runs as he presses his case for an England Test place.

Vince, 25, is among a number of batsmen who could be in contention to face Sri Lanka at Lord's next month.

The right-hander scored 119 as Hampshire drew with Yorkshire in the County Championship at Headingley.

"You don't want to be putting added pressure on yourself thinking about things you can't control," he said.

Middlesex's Sam Robson, Yorkshire's Adam Lyth and Warwickshire's Ian Bell have all made impressive starts to the season.

England are looking to fill a top-order spot created by the sudden retirement of Nottinghamshire's James Taylor last week.

"I'm not really looking into other people's form," Vince told BBC Radio Solent.

"It's about trying to score runs for Hampshire and trying to win some matches for the county."

Hampshire's draw against champions Yorkshire was their second in their opening two County Championship matches.

But the result came at a cost, with injuries to Liam Dawson, Chris Wood and Fidel Edwards.

Fast bowler Edwards picked up an ankle injury before the start of the final day's play and remained in hospital overnight in Leeds for observation.